Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in June

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of Genasys stock remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,957. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

