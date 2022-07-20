Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $139.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.53. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

