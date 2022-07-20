General American Investors Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

