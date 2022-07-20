General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

