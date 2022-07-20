General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 3.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.