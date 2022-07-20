Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after buying an additional 787,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Genpact by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after acquiring an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 285,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Genpact Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of G traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 473,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,119. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

