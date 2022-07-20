Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. 6,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,200. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $184,165,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.