Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

