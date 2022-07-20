Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

