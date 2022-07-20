Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Copart by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.09. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,069. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

