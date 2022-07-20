Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $667,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 980,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,145,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.