Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 513,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,141,582. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

