Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.42. 19,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,795. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

