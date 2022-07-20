Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 2,879 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,749. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

