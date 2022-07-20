Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.