Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 210,718 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.
