Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $4,679,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.40. 84,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

