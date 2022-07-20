Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 71,919 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,919 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 1.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.19% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,896. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

