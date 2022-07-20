Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

