Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.48%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.