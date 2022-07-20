Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 94030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Global Energy Metals Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

About Global Energy Metals

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

