Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 208,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 215.8% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

