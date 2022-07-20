Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.