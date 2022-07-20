Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

