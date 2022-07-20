GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GoDaddy Price Performance
GDDY traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 585,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Further Reading
