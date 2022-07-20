Goldcoin Price Down 6.5% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $3,102.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00248050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

