Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,197. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 249,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 147,164 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

