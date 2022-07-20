Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.68. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 30,944 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.50%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

