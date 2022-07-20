Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.96 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

