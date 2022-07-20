G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

G&P Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

GAPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,728. G&P Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Company Profile

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

