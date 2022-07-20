Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Graham by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 120,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Graham had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

