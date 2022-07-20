Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,565. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.43.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

