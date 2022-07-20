Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 546.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,066 shares during the period. DigitalOcean accounts for 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.46% of DigitalOcean worth $27,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,608. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.