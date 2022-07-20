Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,801 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

