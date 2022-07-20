Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,714 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of PAR Technology worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.3% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

