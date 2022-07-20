Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

