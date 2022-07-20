Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $22.88 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.56. 10,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,638. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.