Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.57. 11,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.