Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of Agilysys worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $231,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.85 and a beta of 1.18. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

