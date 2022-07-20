Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 5,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

