Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,346 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,254.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

