Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up about 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 13,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

