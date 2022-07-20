Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 67,757 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,757 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $37,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $21,191,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $17,327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $12,428,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also

