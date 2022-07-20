Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The company had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
