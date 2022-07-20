Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $716,778.89 and approximately $240,794.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

