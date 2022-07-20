Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE GPL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

