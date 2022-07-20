Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Green Organic Dutchman Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

