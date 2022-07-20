Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 13.8% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,900,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,513,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

