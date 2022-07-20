Greenspring Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,654 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,779 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 686,085 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,637,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,214,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,383,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

REET opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.