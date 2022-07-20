Greenspring Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.